RUDE WELCOME FOR ’LANDERS DIRECTORS

Leopard............................... (2)3

‘Mlilo’ 30th, Lungelo 36th, Phumlani 76th

Highlanders........................ (2)2

Sabella 2nd, Mpucuko 15th



LOBAMBA – Fallen giants Mbabane Highlanders threw away a two-goal cushion to let slip a chance of ending their close to five-year jinx against Royal Leopard.



It took Leopard 76 minutes to overturn a 0-2 deficit in the MTN Premier League five-goal thriller at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday, a result that saw Highlanders remaining a place and a point above the drop zone with only 13 points in 15 matches. The boisterous visiting supporters had a reason to believe that their favourite but stuttering team would finally beat Leopard for the first time in four years, eight months and 20 months after the attacking duo of Mohamed Sabella and Mpucuko Dlamini gave the side a two-goal advantage inside the first 15 minutes.



Leopard, who will fail to defend their title as they will finish on 45 points (Swallows’ current tally) if they win their seven remaining games, were jittery at the back at first and were deservedly punished when Sabella rose highest to steer home a Sicelo ‘Junior’ Simelane deceptive cross as early as they, second minute.

The visitors, who paraded former Mbabane Swallows and Red Lions full-back Mancoba Zwane, were two goals up 13 minutes later when Mpucuko left Sihlangu defender Machawe Dlamini for dead before firing home from close range.



Despite the setback, Leopard never hung their heads like a dying flower. They pressed hard and reduced the deficit on the half-hour mark when attacking midfielder, Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo, tossed Muzi ‘Mzo’ Dlamini, who played in centre-back in the absence of Baimba Kamara, before he let fly a rasping shot.



Six minutes later, parity was restored when familiar ghost in forward Lungelo Tsabedze rose highest between a forest of bodies after the opposition defence failed to deal with a ‘Mlilo’ corner-kick. Frustration was already creeping in among the roaring away supporters, who would have easily rearranged innocent-looking referee Thembinkosi Dlamini’s face if he strolled nearer their stands.