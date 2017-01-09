OVER E800 000 BUDGET FOR AAS THIS YEAR

LOBAMBA – The operation budget for the Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) for 2017 exceeds E800 000.



A large chunk of the E810 830 budget will go to the development of athletes.

This will be E206 000.



The rest of the money will finance administration which includes office rentals and paying staff, coaching and local and international competitions.

The budget was laid out by the former Treasurer, Sindisiwe Gumedze



Former Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) President Sipho Magagula said athletics was better before the introduction of the Ministry of Sports.

Magagula, who was the Vice-President and was acting for the late Themba Makhanya, said the standard dropped since the government introduced the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs currently under Minister David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala.



benefits



“There were lot of benefits while sports were housed under the Ministry of Home Affairs. AAS, at that time, with a majority of some sporting codes, enjoyed about E80 000 annual grants, and offices with administrators fully employed by the then Swaziland National Sports Council (SNSC),” he said.



Magagula said now there was little financial support from the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) as sports were under the new ministry.