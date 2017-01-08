CITIZENS SPOIL ‘YUKI’S HOMECOMING

(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



Matsapha UTD......................... (0)1

Zungu 72nd

Citizens...................................... (0)2

Mandy 63rd, Sizwe 70th



MANZINI – Mbabane Citizens spoiled Dennis ‘Yuki’ Masina’s homecoming on Friday night as Matsapha United lost their second league game of the season.



Masina played for the first time in the local league since 1999 and gave a decent 70 minutes of football before being replaced by Nkosinamandla ‘Nkola’ Nkambule. However, the former Swazi international could not help Matsapha as they were defeated 2-1 under floodlights at Mavuso Sports Centre.



The former South Africa’s Supersport United, Orlando Pirates and Mpumlanga Black Aces man had a goal correctly ruled offside 16 minutes into the game as he was yards ahead of Citizens’ last man when Sidumo Shongwe sneaked the ball through for him.



After a goalless first half with a few memorable moments, Citizens opened the scoring as lanky forward Mandy Dlamini nodded home from a Mpendulo Mabuza long throw three minutes after the hour mark.

Suddenly the contest sparked into life and a minute later Matsapha were awarded a penalty after Mangaliso Simelane handled inside the big box but Mancoba Mvula at Citizens poles saved John Nguyani’s lame attempt from 12 yards.

This gave the visitors hope they could wrestle all three points from the table toppers and they doubled their advantage after 70 minutes with another, this time by Sizwe Maseko who benefited from a Mandy cross on the left.

Two minutes later, Vusumuzi Zungu pulled one back for the hosts with a flicked header from a Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze free kick to set a nervy finish to the contest. There were no more goals until Mbongiseni Fakudze blew his final whistle to end the match.