‘DINO’ RESIGNS AS MATSAPHA UTD CEO

MBABANE – Six months into the job, Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini has relinquished his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Matsapha United.



Dlamini was conspicuous in his absence as Matsapha suffered their second defeat in the MTN League First Division on Friday night at Mavuso Sports Centre. The Swaziland Schools Sports Association (SSSA) president confirmed his resignation and said he was turning his focus to developing sports in schools.



Dlamini was entrusted by Matsapha co-directors Victor Malambe and Sipho Shongwe to lead the team’s management following its establishment at the beginning of the season. The team was formerly known as RSSC United but relocated to Matsapha where it has yielded a good support base in the few months it was formed. “It is true that I have resigned as Matsapha CEO and have decided to take a break from football. I appreciate the trust given to me by the team’s directors and have learnt a lot in football leadership,” said the former Mbabane Highlanders CEO.



“I hope the team continues with its good run of form and I have no hard feelings as I turn my focus to developing sports in schools,” he said.

Despite Friday’s crippling defeat at the hands of Mbabane Citizens, the ambitious First Division side remain top of the log standings and are among favourites to gain promotion to the elite league.



Co-director Shongwe said to them the issue of Dlamini’s resignation was still news to them as they have not received any formal correspondence from the departing CEO.

“I heard the rumours about his resignation and we are still to meet with all officials on Monday to verify the issue.