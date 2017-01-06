AS VITA REGISTER ‘XAVI’ AS TSHIKISHA

MBABANE – Local supporters could have a challenge recognising Swazi exports Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo and Felix Badenhorst’s names on their new team, AS Vita Club’s team sheet.



The duo has been shortlisted in the DR Congo soccer heavyweights’ 26-member squad that will face Royal Leopard in the two-legged CAF Champions League preliminary round encounter between February 10 and 19. Mkhontfo is registered as Tshikisha Xavi, with Badenhorst listed as Felix Gherson.

In essence, the players’ full names are not used. ‘Xavi’s surname is not appearing at all while Felix’s other name, Gherson, is used.



The unfamiliar names appear on the squad list submitted for the continental inter-club tournament. It was posted on the team’s official facebook page ahead of the December 31 deadline. The team is made up of nine internationals.

Efforts to get Vita officials on the abnormality were fruitless. Renowned agent, Alimasi, who facilitated the players’ move to DRC, could only confirm that he was aware of the players’ ‘new’ names.

Mkhontfo joined AS Vita from Leopard in 2015 while Badenhorst was signed from Mbabane Swallows last year.



Meanwhile, the players are on their way back to rejoin their AS Vita teammates after their prolonged stay in Swaziland. They were reportedly grounded after the political turmoil in DR Congo. ‘Xavi’ left yesterday. Badenhorst will leave the country on Tuesday.