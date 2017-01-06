SNTA DRESSES UP NAMIBIA-BOUND SQUAD

LOBAMBA – The Namibia-bound local tennis team received a boost ahead of their 2017 ITF/CAT Southern African Junior Individual Tennis Champions slated for Monday next week at Windhoek, Namibia.



The team, which consists of 10 junior upcoming tennis stars, yesterday were handed 25 branded golf T-shirts by the Swaziland National Tennis Association (SNTA) at OlympAfrica Development Centre during their training session.

Handing over the sports gear was the association’s secretary, Nqaba Mkhaliphi, who said they felt it was the right thing to do to dress up the team.



“These children represent Swaziland and we felt the need to donate something that will make the team look presentable.We want to thank all the sponsors that have supported the team ahead of their games in Namibia. We want to wish them good luck and we are hopeful they will hoist the country’s flag,” said Mkhaliphi.



Meanwhile, ITF Coordinator and team coach Bruce Gama, who will be travelling with the squad, said they were motivated by such a gesture.

“This is the kind of motivation the team needs ahead of this championship and we want to thank association for the kind gesture. We urge more sponsors to support the sport because I believe there is lot of talent that needs to be nurtured and in the near future, they could be great players like your Serena Williams,” said Gama.



He further said they were not going to add numbers but going to compete against the best teams and was optimistic they would do well.

The team will leave tomorrow at OlympAfrica for Windhoek, Namibia. The tournament will run from the 9th to the 19th of this month. They are expected back home a day later.