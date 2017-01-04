MADZE IS NEW G. MAMBA COACH!

MBABANE – Five days into the New Year, the coaching revolving door has started to swing.



Green Mamba have made the biggest coaching swoop of the January transfer window period in former Sihlangu mentor Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga who has replaced Zimbabwean mentor Herbert Maruwa.

The changes come few days after the Correctional Services side crashed out of the lucrative Ingwenyama Cup in the last 16 at the hands of elite league rookies Tambuti F.C 5-2 on penalties.



The club in a statement yesterday confirmed the changes in the technical bench that saw Bulunga taking over the club. His first assignment will Sunday’s crunch MTN League match against high flying and unbeaten Mbabane Swallows.



“Green Mamba F.C takes this opportunity to confirm that Harries Madze Bulunga, former Sihlangu head coach, has joined the team as head coach. We take this time to laud and thank the team’s President and Board of Directors for the acquisition of this highly experienced mentor,” reads the statement.



The club further requested all its stakeholders to render their new coach all the support as he executes his duties at the team.

About Maruwa he said after careful review of the targets set by the team, it was mutually agreed they should part ways with the Zimbabwean mentor.



“The team takes this time to thank the outgoing head coach Hebert Maruwa for his immerse contribution he has rendered to take this team to this end. We take note of his astute professionalism and dedication to the team. We wish him well as he continues with his football journey as a professional football coach,” he said.