BULL SIGN DRC INTERNATIONAL, U-20 STARS

MBABANE – Capital city giants have flexed their muscle in the transfer market with the acquisition of DRC international midfielder Reagan Kampumu.



The player depending on the acquisition of his work permit could be available for their weekend clash against nemesis Royal Leopard. The club will also parade National U-20 and Stumbo XI duo of Ndumiso Mabuza and Thabo Mabuza who comes highly rated.

Mbabane Highlanders Interim MC Chairman David Litchfield said they have acquired all the clearances for the three players.



“I can assure that Ndumiso and Thabo will be available for the Leopard match because we are having their clearances. As for Reagan he might have to wait because of the work permit. But surely, he will be available in the next game,” he said. The trio are set to boost the club’s midfield and Kampumu and Ndumiso have already featured in the friendly match against Amalanda and have impressed the technical bench currently headed by Terisayi Changari.



Stumbo XI owner Rodney Charles also confirmed that the duo has been cleared to Highlanders following fruitful talks.

“It’s an opportunity we cannot deny the players. It’s their chance to grow and we are hopeful they will make it,” he said.

The club is also assessing a Zambian defender, who could help stabilise their defence. Litchfield said they could not reveal much about the Zambian as his paperwork was still being processed.