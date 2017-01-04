2 000KM TO WINDHOEK AWAITS TENNIS JUNIORS

LOBAMBA – Close to 2 000km awaits the 10 tennis juniors who are going to Windhoek, Namibia for the 2017 ITF/ CAT Southern African Junior Individual championships.



The team, led by ITF coordinator Bruce Gama and Coaches Chairman Masiza Ntshangase, will leave the country on Saturday and arrive in Windhoek on Sunday, a day before the start of the games. The games will run for six days.

The country’s juniors will be up against players from countries including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Lesotho amongst others. The team started its last training session camp yesterday at Lobamba, Olympafrica development centre and it ends tomorrow.