NAMIBIA BOUND TENNIS JUNIORS EXCEL IN EXAMS

LOBAMBA – A majority of the juniors’ tennis squad to represent the country in the ITF/CAT southern African Junior Championships in Windhoek, Namibia will compete in the games motivated after excelling in the Standard V examination.



The squad of 10 Under-16 players will leave the country on Saturday for Namibia, where they will be competing in the championships. They are headed by Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) Coordinator Bruce Gama. Thirteen-year-old Owenkhosi Khumalo passed with a merit at Malkerns Primary School.



“I did well in my academics and I’m excited. Passing with the merit has motivated me and brought confidence that I will do well in Namibia. It won’t be easy because we are from the festive break and we were not training for about a week,” he said.

Andile Khumalo, who was schooling at Ezulwini Catholic passed with a first. She said her target in the championships is to reach the semi-finals, at least, if not the finals.



“I will be going to represent the country in an international tournament for the first time and I have been made aware that competition is tough. I believe that I will be at my best and reach at least the semi-final stage,” she said. Senzelwe Shabangu from Mhlume Primary excelled with a merit Pass. Other members of the squad are Hayden Loffler, Fezokuhle Mavuso, Phumlani Fakudze, Sakhile Hlophe, Tandzile Dlamini, Malaika Dlamini and Thandolwethu Simelane.



Swaziland National Tennis Association (SNTA) Secretary Nqaba Mkhaliphi said the squad started it three days training camp at Olympafrica sports centre, Lobamba.











