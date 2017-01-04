Y. BUFFALOES WARY OF MALANTI’S KO RECORD

MANZINI – On paper, it may look a relatively easy draw for Young Buffaloes but the army side is cautious of their Ingwenyama Cup last eight opponents Malanti Chiefs.



Buffaloes are searching for their first trophy since winning the 2009/10 MTN League and they will fancy their chances against First Division side Malanti following Monday afternoon’s draw at Manzini Club Stadium. Malanti are always a threat in knockout tournaments and have been to the finals of the SwaziBank Cup in 2006, 2009, 2013 and also the Castle Lager Premier Challenge 2013.

Buffaloes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sandile Gwebu was first to admit it would be silly for his side to take the First Division outfit lightly following the results of the draw. We spoke to teams’ representatives and they had contrasting opinions as the Ingwenyama Cup enters interesting stages...