UNDER-13 TEAMS GET E200 EACH

MANZINI – Four teams may have won big but in the end, the PLS ensured that each of the 24 clubs in the Under-13 Soccer Festival received E200 to feed their players.



It was not just about playing football but the host of the festival also made it a point to contribute to the teams’ lunch by giving each the aforementioned figure.

The PLS has always given some lunch money to even its Under-17 and Under-20 League teams.



“These are young children which we knew would be here for the whole day and thanks to our sponsor Mr Matata, who gave us E5 000 we were able to budget and include the little token for all 24 participating teams,” confirmed PLS COO Pat Vilakati.

The team officials were also served with food at the stadium, which is part of the organisation that prevailed on the day on and off the pitch.