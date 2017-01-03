‘BIRDS’ FACE VOVOVO IN QUARTERS

MANZINI – Ingwenyama Cup defending champions Mbabane Swallows have a tricky clash to sort out against the tournament’s surprise package Vovovo.



The First Division outfit ousted Manzini Wanderers last Friday to ensure their name was in the pot in yesterday’s quarter-finals draw done at Manzini Club Stadium. Moneni Pirates will welcome rivals Manzini Sundowns in the pick of the last eight matches with Mbabane Highlanders facing Tambuti, while Young Buffaloes have Malanti Chiefs in their way.



Vovovo along with Malanti are the only surviving First Division sides in this richly sponsored tournament powered by Sincephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund. The face of the tournament is His Majesty King Mswati III, who announced a staggering E9 million to be spread equally over three years when he launched the competition in November 2014. The champions will bank E1.2 million. Swallows were the first team out of the pot in the draw conducted by the tournament’s Public Relations Officer, (PRO) Nkosilenhle Masuku along with Ncamsile Mkhonta and Sibusiso Dlamini from the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) office and along with Pirates, Highlanders and Buffaloes, they will host their matches.



After the first four teams were plucked on the wall, there was keen interest from team representatives as they awaited the pairings. The tournament Management Committee (MC) Chairman, Johannes ‘Ace’ Siboza, announced that the PLS office will release a detailed fixture with playing venues and starting times today.



“We have proposed that the quarter-final matches be staged next weekend but we are awaiting the Board to approve that but opted to continue with the draw today (yesterday) to give the sponsor adequate time to market the games and teams to prepare,” he said. Also present during the draw was PLS Chairman Victor Gamedze and Football Association (FA) executive member Sonnyboy Mabuza among others.