‘BULL’ GOALKEEPER IN FREAK ACCIDENT

MBABANE – It was not the perfect way to start the new year for Mbabane Highlanders goalkeeper Sandile ‘Onyango’ Dlamini.



The second choice shot stopper was involved in a freak accident on New Year’s Day at Emalahleni in Fairview, Manzini after the car he was travelling in landed in a ditch. ‘Onyango’, who deputises Sidumo Vilakati at the Mbabane giants, was treated and discharged at RFM Hospital after suffering injuries on the head, shoulder and knee.



When reached yesterday, the player, who was a passenger in the Honda Fit car, said he was still in pain but taking medication.

“It could have been worse but we thank God we are alive,” he said.



Highlanders General Manager David Litchfield said they were on their way to visit the player at his home place.

“We have just been informed about the bad news and will have a detailed comment after the managers have met his him and his family,” he said.