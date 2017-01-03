WE DON’T WANT TO FACE ‘BIRDS’ IN LAST 8 - VOVOVO

LOBAMBA – It’s official; Swallows are the most feared team in the elite league. Even after booting out hub giants Manzini Wanderers in the Ingwenyama Cup on Friday night, giant killers Vovovo FC surely do not want to be drawn against the capital city giants in the quarter-finals of the Ingwenyama Cup.



Vovovo coach Edwin Matsebula made this clear during a post-match interview on Friday after seeing his side beat Manzini Wanderers 4-2 in the last 16 of the Sincephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF) sponsored tournament at Somhlolo National Stadium.



However, yesterday afternoon, Matsebula’s worst nightmare came alive as his team were drawn against the high flying Mbabane Swallows in the quarter-finals.

“Well, our approach was a defensive one but our opponents allowed us to play and we changed the approach and it worked, thus we ended up winning 4-2. It was not an easy game but my boys gave up a good fight and I want to commend them for that,” said Matsebula.



When asked which team they would like to play in the last eight, Matsebula said any team but not Mbabane Swallows. He further praised Banele Mkhabela, who scored a quadruple.

“That boy is a good player. He does not like to lose and he gave 110 per cent during the game and it paid off,” added Matsebula.

Meanwhile, Wanderers coach Clement Mdluli said they tried everything at their disposal but the better team won.



Vovovo were indeed the better team and they gave a gallant showing throughout the 90 minutes. At one point both teams were locked at 2-2 courtesy of Mkhabela of Vovovo and Kola Aladeon for the maroon and white ensemble but the National First Division side banged in two crucial goals in the 73rd and 83rd minutes through Mkhabela to win 4-2.



It was Vovovo who drew first blood two minutes into the game through Mkhabela, who took advantage of second choice goalkeeper Gugulethu Dlamini between the poles who was rooted to the ground when he should have come out to intercept a ball from an advancing Mkhabela. The elite side, however, levelled matters 20 minutes later through the boot of Aladeon, who benefitted from a goalmouth scramble. However, three minutes from resumption, Mkhabela gave his side the lead. He unleashed a cracker just inside the box but five minutes Aladeon restored parity.