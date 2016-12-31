SINGAPORE KIT DEAL FOR ‘BULL’

MBABANE – Since the departure of Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane as director, three different branded kits have been won at Mbabane Highlanders but it can all be over soon – if they name directors to commit to done kit sponsorship deal.



A company in Singapore has been successfully negotiated by some of the club’s officials who have travelled to South Africa, Sandton several times recently for this deal. It has emerged that after a series of meetings with the kit company’s agent in Africa based in Sandton, everything was agreed upon.



Highlanders who were back in their trademark Puma kit for the three years under Simelane’s reign have recently won Adidas, Nike and then Puma provided by one of their potential directors. What can be said is that the kit is said to be used by Witbank Spurs in South Africa which could be Joma.



However, sources have it in good authority that it could all be history. They said it was unfortunate that the contract which the company already drafted cannot be signed until there was approval from the patrons or new directors as expected to commit the club to the deal as it also has certain conditions.



The team’s General Manager and Management Committee Chairman David Litchfield was reached over the news.

“There are a lot of things we’re trying out for the club to progress but it’s not so easy and getting sponsors is one of them. It’s true we met with a Singapore company’s agent over being kit sponsors for Highlanders and all that’s left is for the contract to be signed but it’s quality just like Nike and Witbank Spurs also use same,” he diplomatically said while confirming the kit deal.



He said the talks were fruitful but the club cannot enjoy its benefits yet because nothing has been signed yet because any professional partnership takes a contract. Asked if speculation that the delay by patrons to decide on directorship had any bearing on the deal, he responded to the affirmative. Witbank Spurs have also used Admiral but currently wear Joma. However, Litchfield would not divulge which of the two was in their deal.



“That’s what is making it difficult to commit to anything right now. The contract was drafted and waiting for us but until we have that director to commit the club to the deal, it can’t happen. These people are ready to sign anytime and start providing us with merchandise at least for three years,” he explained.

However, he said the club’s patrons were not relaxing but also doing something to ensure the club did not get relegated and had sponsors as well as directors. Asked about the directorship issue, he said there were three people waiting and ready to bring in worthy resources but patrons will decide even though it was getting late given the window period opens next week.