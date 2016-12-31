SA BUCS STAR SCORES GOLDEN GOAL ON SWAZI BEAUTY

Nisixoshelani i-party emnandi kangaka ... niwabizelani amaphoyisa ... i-party emnandi kangaka ... yi-party emnandi kangaka ...



Sangena Gazi singena on the last Saturday ya-2016 and we are ushering the New Year in grand style phela with one of the hits of South African group, Mafikizolo.

This song phela we know kutsi it’s a favourite for one of our ex-officio members who used to dance like a hippo with a spear on its back each time the song blared from the speakers ku-Shwashwaza End of the Year party.



Umphatsi wetfu, Gongoloza has hinted the Shwashwaza End of Year party will be held sometime in January. So Gazi while everybody will be crying ngekushayeka nekubhadala tikolwa, tsine we will be celebrating 19 years kule-game. Gazi labanye bayaphuma labanye bayangena but i-Shwashwaza iyohlala ikhona ngoba i-style sayo bayasigcwala.



Gazi, without wasting much time, asivele singene etindzabeni after-all Gazi siphetse ema-scoops today phela sitovala unyaka.

Gazi, this one is exclusive in the real sense of the word. Phela a left-footed defender of le-team yaseMzansi labatsi yi-Orlando Pirates might not score goal to save his life but off-the-field he has netted the golden goal.



Our sources phela more than a year ago did hint kutsi the left-footed defender was dating a Swazi beauty who is schooling khona le-Mzansi.

The pair have been together for some time. Though we know kutsi bhuti is fast becoming cannon fodder for the tabloid newspapers bo-Sunday World nabo-Sunday Sun kutsi uyayishisa imphama, we have heard some reports phela kutsi nale-Swazi beauty nayo has once fallen victim to bhuti’s boxing skills.



We hope nje it was the first and last time.

Now that he has scored the ‘golden goal’ we cannot wait Gazi to attend the traditional wedding which our sources have told us will be held soon.

We don’t want to exaggerate Gazi but sisi is as tall as Queen B sisho yena Bonang Matheba and they do lookalike. Gazi, we are preparing a big gift for the occasion.



Phela some of our crew members who are born and bred Buccaneers are hoping the defender will take his off-the-field form to inside the field and help the Soweto giants stop the losing streak.

We can’t wait for the big day Bhakaniya!