NO VOTING FOR AAS SECRETARY

MBABANE – Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) Secretary Thoba Mazibuko could retain his position.



The association will go to the polls next Saturday. Following his active involvement since occupying the seat, the new Board might not hesitate to reappoint Mazibuko to carry out the association’s administrative duties. Unlike in most associations, the AAS membership will not vote for the new secretary. The latter is chosen by the executive committee.



Mazibuko is a qualified physical instructor. He doubled as coach for Team Swaziland during the 2016 Rio Olympics in August.

Meanwhile, interim President Sipho Magagula’s name does not feature in the candidates list for the presidential race. The hot seat is contested for by other equally shrewd administrators in Joe Dlamini, Selby Shongwe and Gideon Mthembu. The latter was president in the previous term before the late Themba Makhanya came on board.



Meanwhile, Mazibuko confirmed the date for the General Assembly to be coupled with the elections. The full logistics will be confirmed in due course.



THE NOMINEES:



President

Gideon Mthembu

Joe Dlamini

Selby Shongwe



Vice President

Gideon Mthembu

Selby Shongwe

Roy Dlamini

Vusi Mabilisa



Treasurer

Tinky Mthombo

Sipho Vilakati



Chair - Track

Harry Malindzisa

Mphelave Dlamini

Joe Dlamini



Chair - Road

Lucky Bhembe

Musa Dlamini

Sipho Vilakati

Nsizwa Thwala

Zweli Ngwenya



Gender - Chair

Delisile Simelane

Gcinile Moyane