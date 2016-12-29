Home | Sports | NO VOTING FOR AAS SECRETARY

NO VOTING FOR AAS SECRETARY

29/12/2016 08:27:00 BY ASHMOND NZIMA
MBABANE – Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) Secretary Thoba Mazibuko could retain his position.


The association will go to the polls next Saturday. Following his active involvement since occupying the seat, the new Board might not hesitate to reappoint Mazibuko to carry out the association’s administrative duties. Unlike in most associations, the AAS membership will not vote for the new secretary. The latter is chosen by the executive committee.


Mazibuko is a qualified physical instructor. He doubled as coach for Team Swaziland during the 2016 Rio Olympics in August.
Meanwhile, interim President Sipho Magagula’s name does not feature in the candidates list for the presidential race. The hot seat is contested for by other equally shrewd administrators in Joe Dlamini, Selby Shongwe and Gideon Mthembu. The latter was president in the previous term before the late Themba Makhanya came on board.


Meanwhile, Mazibuko confirmed the date for the General Assembly to be coupled with the elections. The full logistics will be confirmed in due course.

THE NOMINEES:

President
Gideon Mthembu
Joe Dlamini
Selby Shongwe

Vice President
Gideon Mthembu
Selby Shongwe
Roy Dlamini
Vusi Mabilisa

Treasurer
Tinky Mthombo
Sipho Vilakati

Chair - Track
Harry Malindzisa
Mphelave Dlamini
Joe Dlamini

Chair - Road
Lucky Bhembe
Musa Dlamini
Sipho Vilakati
Nsizwa Thwala
Zweli Ngwenya

Gender - Chair
Delisile Simelane
Gcinile Moyane

