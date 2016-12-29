REGION V GAMES MOVE TO BOTSWANA

MBABANE – Botswana has been handed the baton to host the 2018 instalment of the Region V Under-20 Youth Games.



Team Swaziland will be eager to put behind a disappointing showing in this year’s championship during the next event. The 2016 edition of the games sanctioned by the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) was staged in Angola and the country had visually-impaired long distance runner Phenduliwe Mavuso to thank as she was Swaziland’s only medallist. She bagged a bronze medal in the T13 1 500 metres.



Botswana was confirmed as the next host after the conclusion of the regional championships in the past week. Swaziland National Sport and Recreation Council CEO Darius Dlomo also confirmed the latest developments.



The games are held after two years. Swaziland hosted the 2010 edition. The last three championships were staged in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Angola, respectively. Visually impaired sprint sensation Mcebo Dludlu was the last athlete to bag gold for Swaziland. He won three gold medals in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe in 2014.



Meanwhile, this year the country was represented in soccer, athletics, swimming and boxing. The delegation returned home last Monday.