’LANDERS BEAT AMALANDA IN FRIENDLY MATCH

MBABANE – With just a few days left before Ingwenyama Cup action on Saturday, Mbabane Highlanders seem ready for Madlenya United.



The capital city giants yesterday managed to beat National First Division side Amalanda FC at King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium in a friendly game.

The game, according to the team’s General Manager, David Litchfield, was solely to test the new players who are on trial with team. “Well, I am impressed the new players who are on trial and the technical bench will compile a list of players to sign. In the first game we managed to win 2-1 with a majority of the first eleven being the trialists.



“In the last match we won 4-1 and most were the regular players in which Mohammed Sabella scored a brace, with Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze and Mphucuko Dlamini also finding the back of the net,” said Litchfield. The players who are on trial are Ace Gulwa, Manqoba Zwane, Monqoba Ndwandwe and Banele Dlamini to mention a few.



Meanwhile, Amalanda PRO Bonginkosi Mamba said it was all about gaining experience from the black and white ensemble. “The result did not count much as we are only interested in gaining experience from these big teams. These friendly games also help to keep the players fit and ready for when the league resumes,” said Mamba.