TOUGH 2017 CALENDAR FOR MAC FIVE ATHLETES

MBABANE – The five Manzini Athletics Club (MAC) junior athletes will have a tough year in 2017 as they will undergo vigorous training that will enhance their performance for honours.

The five are Ndzingeko Dlamini, Mcebo Dludlu, Mzamo Mngometulu, Mlamuli Gwebu and Silungile Thwala.



The juniors are currently engaged in long-term training programmes that will see them attempt to qualify for international competitions including the Region V Games, Commonwealth Games and World Junior Championships.

MAC coach Muzi Mabuza said they were currently on holidays and they will resume training on Tuesday. He said 2017 was the year to work hard with the athletes at training before attending competitions in 2018.

“It is good to give the athletes some time off and allow them a chance to enjoy time with their families during the festive holidays.



“They are expected back at training on January 3. From there they will be engaged in tough and serious training until competition time arrives,” he said.

Mabuza said the athletes will be travelling to competitions especially in South Africa so as to qualify for the international competitions.

“We are not interested in sending athletes who have not qualified for the games as we believe we have the potential of finishing in a medal position with good preparations. The talent is there in the athletes, it just needs to be nurtured,” he said. MAC is assisted by SWAKI, Father Martin McCormack and Rotary Club among others.



The club launched the start of the camp early November where parents were invited and the dream of running the training programme was laid down.

The country faces a challenge as it has failed in the past to win or at least reach the finals in high profile games like the Olympic Games. Mabuza said this is possible with proper development of the athletes.

“As a club we have taken it upon ourselves to train and develop athletes as there are a lot of competitions coming in the future. We don’t want athletes to just compete but to challenge for honours and make the country proud. Our other targets are the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled for Durban, South Africa and the 2020 Olympic Games,” he said.