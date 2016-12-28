CELANI, TAKAWIRA BOOST FOR ’LANDERS

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders will have a major boost ahead of their Ingwenyama Cup clash against National First Division side Mandlenya FC.



This follows the return of defender Celani Shongwe and Takawira Chiwanda from injuries. The duo was not part of the squad that cruised past Ludzeludze Brothers 4-0 in the last 32 of the Ingwenyama Cup two week ago. This was disclosed by the team’s General Manager, David Litchfield yesterday.



“We are very happy that we have Celani and Takhawira back after having been on the sidelines for sometime. They are key players and their return is quite a relief to the team,” said Litchfield.

Litchfield said they were optimistic that they would get positive results on Saturday and were appealing for the team’s supporters to come in numbers at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Mbabane Swallows will also lock horns with Manzini Sea Birds after the Highlanders/Madlenya clash at 4pm.