‘BIRDS’ OPPONENTS ORAPA IN DEBUT CAF APPEARANCE

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows will test Botswana’s Orapa United Total CAF Confederations Cup debut appearance.



The draw conducted in Egypt last Wednesday paired the Mascom Top 8 winners Orapa against an on-song Swallows side that is yet to either taste defeat or draw in the current MTN League after 14 games. Defending MTN League champions Royal Leopard, on the other hand, have a tricky tie against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Total CAF Champions League.

The Congolese side are parading Sihlangu stars Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo and Felix Badenhorst in their richly assembled squad.



The preliminaries first-legs for the two competitions will be held on February 10-12, 2017 with second-legs played the following weekend.

Orapa will be at home in the first-leg, and if Swallows scrape through for the first time in six CAF Interclub competitions attempts, they will face Azam of Tanzania in the first-round.

Information sourced from Botswana’s daily news is that the Ostriches, as Orapa are fondly known, would be making their debut appearance in continental competitions. Swallows have played in the CAF Champions League six times in the last decade but in all attempts failed to make it past the first round stage.