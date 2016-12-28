SWADANSA’S SAMMY MSIBI TIES THE KNOT
MBABANE – Sammy Msibi is not single anymore.
The Swaziland Dance Sports Association (SWADANSA) PRO got married just a day before Christmas at Dvokolwako High School to his longtime sweetheart Takitsi Lukhele in a colourful wedding that saw over 300 attendants.
Msibi said he had to take some time to know his partner well before they got married.
“This means I have got myself into another stage of life and yes, I am a family man now but I will not stop being a PRO as this is my passion. My wife supported me all the way; in fact she said I should consider getting into active dancing,” said Msibi. “This is a huge step toward commitment and it needs me to do things the right way.
I am very sure that Takitsi is the one person I have dreamt of and we will ensure that we make this marriage a success,” added the newly-wedded PRO. Msibi has been the association’s mouthpiece for the past eight years.
He was first elected into office in 2008 and was later re-elected in 2012.
