HIGHLANDERS PATRONS DIVIDED OVER DIRECTORSHIP STRUCTURE

MBABANE – The wait for Mbabane Highlanders’ new directors is far from over as the club’s patrons are reportedly divided on the issue.



Since the end of October when former Chairman Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane stepped down following an attack at Somhlolo National Stadium by a section of disgruntled supporters, the club’s senior body of patrons has been trying to get a replacement.



This publication has since gathered that the candidates earmarked for the position of director have reneged on the deal, and currently, some patrons are of the view that the status quo should be maintained until the end of the season. And some well-known patrons (whose names cannot be disclosed at the moment) have expressed interest in running the club until the end of the season. A member of the patrons speaking on condition of anonymity disclosed that the members are divided on whether to go for the directors’ structure or allow the patrons to run the team.



“There was another suggestion among the patrons that the club should recall resigned director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane to be in charge of the team at least up to the end of the season.

Others felt that patrons should be in charge while they take time to look for right candidates for the position of director. The fear at the moment is around the imminent relegation threat,” the patron said.



Another member disclosed that one of the earmarked directors pulled out when they already thought he would take over.

Efforts to get the patron Zweli Jele, who was tasked to deal with the structural issues of the club, proved futile for the past two days. Yesterday, he requested to be called later as he was on another call.