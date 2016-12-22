‘ORAPA UTD UNTOUCHABLE AT HOME’

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round opponents Orapa United reportedly boast a flawless record at home.



The capital giants will travel to Botswana to face that country’s top eight tournament winners between February 12 and 14 next year. The side based at the mining town of Orapa, about 500km northwest of Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, are said to be invincible at home.



In 77 matches played before the Christmas break, they were said to have lost only twice in all competitions. They are currently on top of the 16-team Botswana Premier League with no defeat after 12 rounds of matches.



“Orapa United completed their debut season in the top flight with just one loss at their home ground, Itekeng Stadium, and finished second behind winners, Mochudi Centre Chiefs. The team’s only defeat came during a 2-1 reversal against then BMC in August 2014,” reads a report from Botswana’s Southern Times.



The team under the tutelage of Zimbabwe-born well known gaffer, Madinda Ndlovu, finished their second season ranked third spot on the charts.

They further bagged their first major silverware (Mascom Top 8), which gave them a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time.



“They lost just once at home in the 2015/16 season ,with the same team, BMC, now renamed Gilport Lions, returning to the Itekeng fortress to inflict familiar pain,” further read the reports.