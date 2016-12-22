I DO NOT FEAR ORAPA’S MADINDA – ‘KOKI’

MBABANE – CAF Confederations Cup representatives Mbabane Swallows have a well hatched plan to end their continental jinx.



The capital city giants have ruffled many feathers domestically, but their continental sojourn has always ended in pain – in the first hurdle.

They are yet to eliminate a team in continental club tournaments, but this time, coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati was not apologetic in disclosing that they have devised a strategy that will take them through.



They are facing an equally high flying Orapa United of Botswana who are drilled by one of the region’s top mentors Madinda Ndlovu, an offspring of the legendary Ndlovu family of Zimbabwe that sired global icons such as Peter Ndlovu.



Vilakati, a son of the soil, who bragged with his own fair share of success in local football, is unfazed by the prospect of the tactical battle that awaits him against the Zimbabwean who has won three consecutive league titles in Botswana with Mochudo Chiefs.



respect



“I respect Madinda as a legend of the game, but the good thing is that he will not be playing, but just like me he will be coaching. I want to believe we are both experienced in the profession and we will be ready when the two teams eventually play,” he said.

Quizzed on how they will stop the team’s poor showing in CAF club competitions, he said they had long devised a strategy to stop the rot.

“The club sat down during preseason to prioritise on two issues; one was the MTN League title and the other was of course leaving a mark in Africa.

I have submitted a programme to management about our preparations for the game. While I cannot reveal some of the plans at this stage, it is not a secret that we need to get tougher opposition from outside the country, with all due respect to all the teams in our league,” he said.



tested



He said Swallows have tested themselves against local teams and conquered, but that did not mean that they could easily do the same in Africa.

“Our domestic form cannot be a yardstick to measure our chances in Africa, as a team we have realised our past mistakes and we know how to rectify them, especially our away form,” he said.