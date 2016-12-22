TZD LEGENDS’ XMAS PARTY FOR VALLEY CHARITY CENTRE

MBABANE – TZD Sports Management legends were like a Lilly in the Valley to the about 120 Orphan and Vulnerable Children (OVC) of Lobamba.



The retired soccer stars who were accompanied by Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala put a smile not only to the children, but to their teachers face too when they hosted a Christmas party at the centre.

The event was characterised by a splendid performance by the children who are learning a lot from being at the centre from their equally committed teachers.



Zakhele Dlamini who is Director of the TZD Sports Management Company had brought with him a couple of household names in yesteryear football in the country. Among them was former Sihlangu and Manzini Wanderers skipper Jerry Mbazo Gamedze, Nhlanhla ‘Kid’ Maphanga, Moses ‘Viv’ Anderson Khumalo, Moses ‘Malombo’ Dlamini, Njabuliso Simelane, Mfanzile ‘Fash’ Dlamini.



Others were TZD Sports Management PRO Magizdeludzakeni Masilela, Radio Personality Moses ‘Mthetho’ Matsebula.

The retired stars did not only host the party but also donated some food parcels to the centre which was incepted in 2000.

Nonhlanhla Dludlu who is director of the Valley Charity Centre said they were grateful to the assistance from the former football stars.

She said the gesture would go a long way in helping them run the centre effectively.

Zakhele Dlamini said the initiative was part of the legends’ way of ploughing back to the community, which cheered them all the way to the top during the playing days.