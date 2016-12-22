IMBUBE MARATHON CHAMP FOR SA RACE

MBABANE – Marathon ace Sifiso Sibandze will test his resolve against South Africa’s best next Friday.



The inaugural Imbube Marathon champion, who pocketed E50 000 for the achievement, would take to the road in pursuit of gold in a 12km race set to get underway at 6am. The event is part of the three-day Uban’inkunzi Culture and Sports Festival to be staged at Piet Retief in the Mpumalanga Province. There will be a E3 000 purse for the fastest runner on the day.



Confirming the trip, the 27-year-old said he was targeting a podium finish as only the top three would get prizes.

“I’m used to marathons but I’m ready to sprint in the shorter event.

“I’ve been training very hard and this is an opportunity to prepare for next month’s Wafa Wafa half marathon,” said the runner of the moment.

Pre-entries to the festivities closed on Tuesday. However, athletes can still join on the day of the race. Other races include 4.9km, 800, 200 and 100 metres fun runs. Winners will get between E1 000 and E1 500. After the race there will be soccer matches on top of horse racing.



The full list of local athletes who will make a stop in the neighbouring country is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sibandze, who recently completed a switch from Golden Foot to Correctional recently, shared tips for athletes to stay fit during the busy festive holidays. He stressed on the need for them to stay on the road.



“Athletes should relax a bit but cannot stop training at all. The need to avoid alcoholic drinks cannot be overstated,” he stressed.