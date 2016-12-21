‘MR G’ TO BOUNCE BACK AT ‘WESLIANS’

MBABANE – Former hub giants Manzini Wanderers Public Relations Officer Mduduzi ‘Mr G’ Ginindza will bounce back to the team.



Ginindza, who served for two seasons, 2014/ 15 and 2015/16, will bounce back to the club to the same position after the resignation of Senzo Dlamini. A source close to the matter confirmed that Ginindza has already been contacted by the club concerning the vacant post.



“The club is currently without a PRO and the elders have seen that ‘Mr G’ will be the perfect fit for the position. He did a lot of good things for the club and he has always showed love for the maroon and white outfit,” said the source.

Wanderers Chairman Patrick Gamedze said there were vacant positions within the Management Committee and they were negotiation with some people, but he could not divulge the names until the directors of the team finalise everything.

Ginindza said he was not aware of the matter and if there is something then he would wait for the club Directors.



Meanwhile, Gamedze said the players would spend most of the festive holidays at training as there is a tight scheduled ahead. Manzini Wanderers face National First Division League Vovovo FC in the last 16 of the Ingwenyama Cup on December 30 and two weeks later, they will be playing in the MTN Premier League.