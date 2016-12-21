MPS MABULALA, MENZI RAIN E40 000 TO LEAGUE

MBABANE – When two neighbouring MPs work together for the betterment of football, then the Tinkhundla system of governance and its development policies are superbly defined.



Maphalaleni Member of Parliament (MP) Mabulala Maseko and his Nkhaba counterpart, Menzi Dlamini, yesterday announced a combined landmark E40 000 sponsorship for the Maphalaleni western and eastern streams.

This, according to league Chairman Samson Mdluli, has been necessitated by the fact that Nkhaba Constituency has four teams in the eastern stream and eight in the western stream.



The two politicians announced the new package to team directors at Sigwaca House in the presence of Hhohho Regional Football Association (HRFA) Chairman Comfort Shongwe and his executive.

Menzi Dlamini is the newly elected Nkhaba MP who won by-elections recently to replace dearly departed Xolani Mabuza. Dlamini affirmed that his partnership with his Maphalaleni counterpart would continue to the end of the 2017/18 season.

The two MPs forked out E20 000 each and by the end of the 2017/18 season, they would have splashed E80 000 or more to the Maphalaleni League.