WANDERERS FIRE KEEPER MBONGENI

MBABANE – Manzini Wanderers first choice goalkeeper Mbongeni Motsa has been fired.



The maroon and white outfit sacked the agile shot-stopper for misconduct related accusations.

Classified information leaked to this publication revealed that the goalkeeper, who was on loan from fellow heavyweights, Mbabane Swallows, had altercations with some players and management before the decision was taken.



“He (Mbongeni) kept shouting at teammates in the tunnels during games for no reason.

“Sometimes he challenged management decisions.

“The leadership then decided to show him the exit door yesterday,” a well-informed insider said.



Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze confirmed that Motsa was released but expectedly played his cards close to his chest when sought to explain the cause of the shocking move.



“Several factors are taken into consideration before a player is released. They include performance and conduct.

“We can’t say much at this stage. For now, we’re can’t say we’ll boost our goalkeeping department or not after this move,” said the shrewd sports administrator.



Gamedze assured that the changes would do little to distract the team as they remained focused ahead of the showdown with Hhohho’s Vovovo in the Ingwenyama Cup last 16 on December 30.

Following the unforeseen circumstances, reserve goalkeeper Gugulethu Dlamini, who has been deputising for Motsa, will man the poles.