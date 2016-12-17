SIGWACA HOUSE E7 MILLION EXTENSION NEARS COMPLETION

MBABANE – The National Football Association (NFAS) is on the brink of being a self sustained entity.



The football mother body’s over E7 million Sigwaca House extension will serve as a commercial wing for the association.

The state-of-the-art extension will house a conference centre, offices and shops, among other things.



The money comes from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA)’s decision to channel proceeds of about US$750 000, which equates to about E7.5 million from the 2014 World Cup spectacle hosted by Brazil. .



The news was relayed by the NFAS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frederick Mngomezulu, during the association’s 2015 Ordinary General Assembly held at the Sibane Hotel. Mngomezulu had, during his presentation of the football mother body’s unqualified audited financial statement, only mentioned how the money would be spent.



“All the member associations received the money and the Executive Committee has already decided on its usage.

“However, 15 per cent of the amount will be channelled towards women football and the rest will be used for the construction of the Sigwaca House Commercial Wing. This will, in turn, generate income for football, which is what the association dreams of having, an income generating project,” Mngomezulu was quoted saying.

The work is done by FJ Building Construction and is on plot No. 582 along Sheffield Road in the capital, Mbabane.