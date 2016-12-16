EX-PIRATES STAR MBUYANE EYES SD MOVE

MBABANE – Former Orlando Pirates midfielder-cum-striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane wants to make a surprise switch to local football.



The 34-year-old, who is nicknamed ‘Juju’, needs no introduction following an illustrious seven-year career at the Soweto-based soccer heavyweights, where he won two league titles between 2009 and 2014. Despite retiring from professional football in 2014, he is still convinced he still has the verve to leave a mark.



Interviewed yesterday, he insisted on watching local games before making a decision on a team to join.

He said ex-teammate at Pirates and former Swazi international, Dennis ‘Yuki’ Masina, convinced him that Swaziland’s league was good.

“I’ve been to Swaziland many times but not to games. ‘Yuki’ said it’s a good league.



“I’m planning to see first so that I know what I’m putting myself into,” said the veteran forward.

Even though reports suggested Mbuyane could make a stop in the country for the Ingwenyama Cup last 16 games during the New Year’s weekend, he did not want to commit himself on the actual date of his arrival.



Masina, who is headed to National First Division ‘team of the moment’, Matsapha United, preferred not to be dragged into the issue as he said he was not in touch with Mbuyane now.



If the player’s comments are anything to go by, there could be a scramble for his signature after starring in major games and cup finals for Pirates.

He once silenced archrivals Kaizer Chiefs’ supporters with a last-gasp equaliser in the famed Soweto derby.

After parting ways with Pirates about two years ago, Mbuyane joined then Mpumalanga Black Aces.