’DOWNS TO OFFLOAD NIGERIAN STRIKER

MBABANE – Nigeria-born forward, Salam Atilola’s days at ambitious side Manzini Sundowns are numbered.



After firing blanks; scoring only four goals so far, reports suggested the striker would be offloaded by next month’s transfer window. Well informed insiders insisted that Atilola would be one of the players to be transfer-listed by the end of the month.

Sundowns PRO Muzi Matsenjwa said it was too early to release the transfer list at this stage but agreed that some players would be released in January.



“Other players might join other teams on loan but it’s too early to start mentioning names,” he said briefly.

Atilola had a dream start at the side and had the outfit’s loyalists eating from the palm of his hand at some point, showing mobility upfront on top of scoring the lone strike in the 1-all draw against Manzini Sea Birds in September on debut.

He completed a switch to the Manzini based ensemble at the beginning of the campaign. He was set to ply his trade in Israel before making a stop in the country.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are blowing hot and cold in the MTN Premier League. They are currently sixth on the charts. A major shake-up also saw the return of gaffer, Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane, on Tuesday.