52 HALF MARATHONS IN ONE YEAR!

MBABANE – French-born runner Wilfred Palcy has embarked on an amazing journey across the world.



With a goal of running 52 half marathons in the same number of weeks this year, Palcy’s next stop will be in the country today for his penultimate run. He will join runners from top club, Golden Foot, for a joint run, which will be at Zakhele Sports Ground in Manzini tomorrow, starting at 4:30am.



The adventurous runner is exploring five continents, running through many countries. He was at South Africa’s Port Elizabeth recently.

According to Darron Raw of Swazi Trails, he learnt about Palcy online.



“We received an appeal for assistance for Will via the Swazi Slojos Facebook page. As there was no official race happening in Swaziland this weekend, we cross-posted to the Golden Foot page, to see where we could find the largest gathering of runners to help him through his 51st run of the year.



“Swaziland is not a place where you will get left without help. It was no surprise that Golden Foot Club members warmly welcomed his participation in their year-end joint run in Manzini. So we will be ensuring that he gets to the starting point on Saturday and will be introducing him to another whole crowd of like-minded people,” said Raw.



Golden Foot Chairperson Tokky Hou assured the runners it would be a memorable outing. All the club’s five branches from Mbabane, Pigg’s Peak, Ezulwini, Manzini and Matsapha, are expected to be represented at the festivities. The route will follow the Golden Foot ‘Tuff One’ course which is punctuated with gravel roads. The participants will run past Ngwane Park, Coates Valley and Bosco, among other places.