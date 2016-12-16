BREMER GIRLS TRADE SOCCER SKILLS FOR GOLF IN MAYOR’S CUP

MANZINI – Manzini girls are ready to kick HIV/AIDS out of the city as the inaugural E60 000 Ayichakaze Intfombi Mayor’s Cup gets underway.



The Mayor’s Cup, which will be in a form of a seven-a-side tournament, was launched by Manzini Mayor Khethokuhle Dlamini yesterday during an event which was held at the Municipal Council of Manzini chambers.



The tournament will start today at Zakhele Sports Ground where there will be HIV/AIDS counselling and testing facilities, among other things. It will be for the 12 wards of the city of Manzini.



The mayor said the tournament was unique as it would kill two birds with one stone as it would provide the much needed recreation to the youth and give them health education as well as health services at the same time.



“With this tournament, we are saying to our girls; ‘stay away from behaviour that makes you prone to HIV/AIDS.”

He said the girls from the city should be models for good behaviour at all times and turn the tide against the HIV/AIDS scourge, hence the theme; ‘Bremer Girls Kicking AIDS out’.



On another note, the mayor urged all participants to practise fair play during the games and take interest in the education and HIV/AIDS services that would be provided.



“What is important here is not winning but it is keeping healthy and keeping away from HIV/AIDS so that you may flourish and have a bright future,” the mayor said.



Meanwhile, Lungile Dlamini, the Municipal Council of Manzini Chief Executive Officer (CEO), congratulated the mayor for the great initiative of remembering that girls were part of soccer and sports.