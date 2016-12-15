‘BULL’S DILEMMA

MBABANE – The current interim MC at Mbabane Highlanders is faced with a registration dilemma following the delay to announce the club’s new director(s).



Highlanders, who are languishing in the relegation zone, have a very thin squad that Management Committee Chairman David Litchfield said needed to be beefed up during the transfer window period on January 5, nest year.

The ‘Black Bull’ have a couple of players whose contracts are said to be expiring this month, who also need to be tied down.



The players include on ice defender Sibusiso Dlamini. The club has to also engage Pigg’s Peak Black Swallows on possibilities of converting the one-season loan deal for Sibusiso Mkhonta to a permanent move.

The midfielder signed early in the season during the administrative regime of Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane who resigned in October following a falling out with a section of the club’s supporters. “We are an interim committee and we were asked to help the club attend games while the patrons recruit the new director(s). Our hands are tied in terms of engaging players over contract extension and or signing new players into the team. The fear is that we cannot decide for a new regime that will be put in place,” Litchfield said.



He said when they were appointed into office, they were told that the new director(s) would be in office at the beginning of this month. He said they have been pushing to have the new authorities installed in office by this week so that they could tackle administration. “I am ready to hand over to the new leadership of the team as soon as they are unveiled, and we will wait for them to decide on our future. If they want us to continue, we can then start pursuing new signings,” he said.



He said they had foreign players who were training with the club and others who might come with coach Merk Mwase who is expected to arrive any time this week after completing his CAF A Licence course in his native land in Malawi.

“We want to run away from a situation where we would commit the club to contracts with players, who the new leadership might not like. This is the dilemma we are at now and we hope it will be resolved by the end of the week,” he continued.



Litchfield further said the club needed about seven new players to boost the current squad that has also been depleted by serious injuries, the likes of Vukile Khumalo and Thokozani Khanyile. The club has granted trials to former players Vuyani Mazibuko and Ricardo Munroe.