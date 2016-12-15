SWAZILAND GEARS UP FOR AFRICAN YOUTH GAMES

MBABANE – Junior athletes are expected to represent the country in the third instalment of the African Youth Games.



Algiers, Algeria, would host the continental youth championships between July 19 and 28, 2018. A statement from the Swaziland Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA) confirmed the latest developments.

“Preparations for the upcoming Games are at an advanced stage; a delegation from the African Olympic Sports Movement inspected a number of venues for the games,” reads the statement.



Sporting codes for the event include athletics, judo, karate, rugby, tennis, table tennis, shooting, gymnastics, weightlifting, handball, badminton, basketball (3x3), boxing, cycling, swimming, equestrian, football, tae kwon do and volleyball.

Meanwhile, SOCGA will have its General Assembly on January 22. The gathering will be headlined by the election of a new Board.

It will be held at the OlympAfrica Sports Development Centre, in Lobamba.



SOCGA President, Zombodze Robert Magagula, on the other hand, was lauded for receiving a Medal of Honour from the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5, for his significant contribution to the region over the 16 years of service. It was presented last Friday during the ongoing AUSC Region V Under-20 Youth Games in Luanda, Angola.



SOCGA, in the statement further announced that it would close for the festive holidays next Friday. The office will re-open on January 9, 2017.

For enquiries during the break, stakeholders can liaise with CEO Muriel Hofer on 7602 8540.