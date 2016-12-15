FOUR GOLFERS FOR WINDHOEK LAGER AFRICA JACKET TOURNEY

MBABANE – Four of the country’s best golfers will take it to the greens in the Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Golf tournament to be played in Namibia.



The country will host qualifying tournaments, starting on January 7, 2017. Swaziland Golf Union (SGU) President Albert Mhlanga said the golfers would qualify from different divisions being the A, B, C, and Ladies division which are categorised by handicaps. “Golfers throughout the country are hereby notified that the qualifying tournaments for the 2017 Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Golf Tournament will start early next year. There will be four divisions and the winners of each division will qualify for the tournament to be held in Windhoek, Namibia in June 2017,” he said. Mhlanga said the A and B Divisions would be played on gross medal format whilst the C and ladies divisions will be played on stableford format.



“Due to the fact that the tournament is sponsored by Windhoek Lager which is an alcohol beverage, the tournament is only open to golfers over the age of 18 years,” he said. The qualifying tournament will be played at four difference golf courses around the country, being Mbabane, Mananga, Usutu and Manzini Golf Clubs. “Three best scores will be considered to determine the qualifiers. In the event of a tie, the winners will be determined on a countback basis on the last leg of the qualifying tournaments. Golfers are invited to participate in numbers in these qualifying tournaments for this rare opportunity to compete against other African countries,” he concluded.