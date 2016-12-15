FIVE-DAY TRAINING CAMP FOR ITF/CAT TENNIS JUNIORS

LOBAMBA – Tennis juniors are eager to leave a mark in the ITF/CAT Southern African Junior Championships as they undergo a five-day training camp.



The camp is currently ongoing at the OlympAfrica Sports Development Centre, having started on Monday and ending tomorrow. The championships will be held from January 9 - 18. Out of the 10 players set to travel, only seven showed up in the past three days. The players are under the guidance of Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) Coordinator Bruce Gama who lamented that the absence of other players was greatly affecting the preparations and training programme.



The squad will leave the country on January 7, 2017 for the tournament starting two days later. The players who did not show up are; Thandolwethu Bhembe, Hayden Loffler, and Senzelwe Dlamini.

“It is unfortunate that the training programme will not be balanced as some players have not showed up in the training camp. I will be travelling with them without knowing their weaknesses and strengths. “I hope that before departure, we will have another camp to polish up before facing the world,” he said.



Gama said he was worried that as they were going to the festive holidays, the players would lose focus and also have a bad diet.

“I urge the parents to keep the juniors active during the holidays. They must encourage them to eat well balanced meals and also be active. The competition will be tough in Namibia and we have to work very hard if we are to compete for honors,” he said.