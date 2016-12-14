EASY DRAW FOR BIG THREE

MBABANE – The tension inside Sigwaca House conference room was so thick one would have cut through it with a blunt knife.



This was during the Ingwenyama Cup last 16 draw where teams’ representatives waited with bated breath to see who their sides will meet in this richly-sponsored tournament backed by Sincephetelo MVA Fund. The draw was conducted by the tournament’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Nkosilenhle ‘Makawosi’ Masuku and Makhosi Magongo of MVA.



Masuku had everyone inside the packed conference room in stitches moments before the draw when he asked Matsapha United Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini, who had just come in to pick from the floor his preferred opponent and the Swaziland Schools Sports Association (SSSA) president went for Sifiso Masuku of Manzini Sea Birds who was just in front of him.



The first team out of the pot was Young Buffaloes and murmurings of interesting pairings were heard when they were picked to face fellow security service side Royal Leopard. After four ties were paired, there was no sight of the traditional big three and Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services’ (SBIS) Nathi ‘Mdockies’ Hlophe, who had opened the day’s work with a short-as-sneeze but rather informative and strong prayer did his best to break the growing tension when he joked that ‘there are teams that are refusing to come out of the pot’.



At least smiles were back in people faces but just for a brink of an eye as attention immediately switched to the draw. As it panned out, the traditional big three sides; Manzini Wanderers, Mbabane Swallows and Mbabane Highlanders avoided each other.

They play Vovovo, Sea Birds and Madlenya in their respective fixtures. In another interesting pairing, high riding First Division side Matsapha United will date Manzini Sundowns in this very same stage with a repeat of last year’s quarterfinal on the cards between rejuvenated Moneni Pirates and Red Lions.



Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Executive Member Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula who was representing Chairman Victor Gamedze confirmed the last 16 batch of matches will be played on the New Year weekend. Magagula warned teams that it was within the discretion of the Ingwenyama Cup Management Committee (MC) and the office of the PLS to pick match day venues.



“This being the Ingwenyama Cup, the idea is to take all games to all corners of the country hence teams must not read much on being home draw sides in the fixture. We also take this opportunity to wish teams a Merry Christmas and hoping they come back recharged when premier league action resume on the New Year weekend,” Magagula said.



