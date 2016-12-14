MIXED REACTIONS FROM TEAMS

MBABANE – After the Ingwenyama Cup last 16 draw panned out yesterday morning, teams have mixed reactions in the fight for the E1.2 million first prize cheque.



Interviewed after the draw, most teams’ representatives predicted difficult matches but are adamant their respective sides will squeeze to the quarterfinals.

What some teams’ representatives had to say:

Buffaloes vs Leopard



Sandile Gwebu (Buffaloes) - “I feel it is the biggest game in the draw and we would prefer to do much of the talking inside the field. Leopard are a familiar side but on the day we will be gunning for a win at all cost.”



Frank Hurube (Leopard) - “It is going to be a great an interesting game but despite our defeat to the very same side in the league, we reckon this will be a different game altogether. We are cautious and respect Buffaloes as a team but we want to progress and do better than last season where we only managed to settle for the runner-up place.”

Sundowns vs

Matsapha Utd



Muzi Matsenjwa (Sundowns) – “We were ready to pair any team and Matsapha should be a fair draw considering that they play in the First Division. It is not going to be easy though but experience will help us conquer like it did in the opening round game against yet another First Division side Bad Boys.”



Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini (Matsapha) – “It is a fair draw and on a more positive note, we are familiar with Sundowns style of play which is almost similar to ours. We have a team of 70 per cent former premier league players which gives us hope to do well. Ours will have to be preparing adequately for the task.”