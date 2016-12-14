MTN KHEMANI DONATES E49 000 TO MANKAYANE HOSPITAL, NCP

MBABANE – MTN Khemani has donated E49 000 to Mankayane Government Hospital and Mankayane Neibourhood Care Point.



Swazi MTN CEO Ambrose Dlamini said they were grateful for the life-changing partnership they have with Khemani Cycling Club for the past four years. The donation was made yesterday at Mabovini in Mankayane.

“As a socially responsible corporate we are excited that MTN Khemani is donating food supplies and cash to Neighbourhood Care Points to the value of E34 000 plus E15 000 worth of medical equipment for the Government Hospital in Mankayane. Our excitement derives from the fact that this is a yearly contribution which comes from the cycling race proceeds,” said Dlamini. The CEO further thanked MTN Khemani, and the other sponsors of the Cycling race who have essentially made the donation possible.



“The MTN Khemani Cycling Race has, without question, grown beyond our expectations. From the view point of inclusive participation, and gender we are excited as the title sponsor that we are seeing more women and young people coming through to be part of this exciting race. This increasing participation means the future, for both the race and partnership, is definitely bright,”



“From a health and fitness perspective, the MTN Khemani Cycling Race has, over the years, motivated a number of people to pick up healthy habits. While some participate in cycling for recreation, some do so for physical fitness reasons,” he said.



He further highlighted that the race continued to be a draw card which has seen increased participation. “Slowly, MTN Khemani is the biggest cycling race in Swaziland. Additionally, it is one race that is unprecedentedly big on social responsibility by supporting concrete community projects in a manner that is both meaningful, and sustained,” said the CEO.