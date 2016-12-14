‘BUCKLE UP THIS FESTIVE SEASON’

MBABANE – Roads are the busiest during the festive holidays and Sincephetelo MVA Fund has sent a warning to road users.



The sponsors of the exhilarating Ingwenyama Cup, through their mouthpeace Makhosi Magongo, have urged teams to spread the word of road safety in their different platforms to ensure Swazis are safe these holidays.

“In the case of accidents, the public must familiarise themselves with processes of claiming through the Sincephetelo MVA Fund.

The road safety precautions must be spread even after the tournament itself,” Magongo said. Sincephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund sponsored the Ingwenyama Cup with E9 million, spread equally over three years to reach out to as many Swazis in teaching them that their policies and most importantly road safety practices. The last 16 Ingwenyama Cup batch of matches fixture will be released today by the tournament’s Management Committee (MC) with venues and starting times. The games will be played on the weekend of December 30- January 1.