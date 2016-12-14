18 UNIVERSITIES FOR SAUSSA GAMES

MBABANE – It will be all systems go tomorrow when the Southern Africa Universities Staff Sports Association (SAUSSA) Games kick off.

There 17th edition of the tournament will run for a duration of five days.



Sports activities that are set to be played include soccer, volleyball, netball, table tennis, darts and athletics.

The event will be headlined by a grand march from Mahhala Shopping Complex at 7am to Kwaluseni Campus.

University of Swaziland Staff Sports Association Chairperson Dan Dlamini said they were honoured to host the games.



“This is a big tournament as we expect 18 universities to partake and interestingly we will also be having a 10 km race which will start from the campus to Mavuso Sports Centre,” said Dlamini.

The chairperson said on Saturday they would contribute something to Halfway House.

“The main purpose of these games, beside networking, socialising and creating friendships, is our social responsibility.



“We need to make a difference in the life of the underprivileged,” added Dlamini.

He further said another highlight will see the universities compete in what will be termed as culture night at the Ligcabho LemaSwati Sports Emporium on Saturday at 8pm.

UNISWA will face off with University of Limpopo in the netball category at UNISWA Sports Centre while in the soccer category, they will be up against the University of Zimbabwe at 3pm.