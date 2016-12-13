SNSRC’S DLOMO’S E55 000 SALARY PERK

MBABANE – SNSRC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Darius Dlomo is set to be the highest paid sports administrator in the country if the Public Enterprise Unit (PEU) Circular No. 3 of 2016 is anything to go by.



Dlomo will rake in a total package of between E55 517.67 and E75 112.17 per month compared to Members of Parliament’s (MPs) E46 318 salaries.

However, the new pay is not automatic as he still has to negotiate and justify it to the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) Board headed by Lawrence ‘Lolo’ Mthethwa.



The SNSRC is in group A, the least paid CEOs alongside that of the Swaziland National Youth Council (SNYC), Sebenta, Red Cross and Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC) amongst others.



The Times daily, Monday publication last week revealed how 48 CEOs have to apply for new E47 million salaries.

Even then, the CEOs are entitled to the minimum level, depending on the performance of the parastatal.



The circular states that “it should not be automatic that holders of the affected now and in the future should immediately increase their pay packages to match the caps but any increase should be justified by performance and in line with company remuneration policies.”



The circular stipulates that where there are existing contractual arrangements with the holders that are referred to in the circular, those arrangements can be negotiated with the Board for a transition to the new circular and the transition will only be allowed up to the minimum level.



Dlomo is currently away in Angola alongside his Board Chairman Mthethwa for the Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region V Youth Games.