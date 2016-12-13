INGWENYAMA CUP LAST 16 ON NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND

MBABANE – As teams prepare to go to the pot this morning for the last 16 draw, the matches will be staged on the New Year’s weekend, it has been announced.



This means that there will be at least a two-week of no premier league action owing to the eagerly awaited Incwala Ceremony and the Christmas weekend thereafter. His Majesty King Mswati III, who is also the face of the Ingwenyama Cup, is expected to commission Ingatja at Buhleni Royal residence to fetch the sacred shrub (Lusekwane) in readiness for the Incwala main day anytime soon.



Pointers and the sequence of the moon, which is essential in determining the date of this special ceremony which celebrates kingship and the first fruits for the Swazi nation, are that it will be anytime this weekend.



“The match dates are still to be looked into. With Incwala highly possible this weekend, there won’t be any games. Nothing has been confirmed just yet but it points to the New Year weekend. This weekend is out and the following is Christmas weekend,” said Ingwenyama Cup Public Relations Officer (PRO) Nkosilenhle ‘Makawosi’ Masuku. The draw of the last 16 batch of matches, however, will go ahead this morning at Sigwaca House starting at 10am.



There were no surprises in the second edition of the Ingwenyama Cup backed by Sincephetelo MVA Fund opening round as all Premier League teams and only the First Division top four qualified for the next stage.