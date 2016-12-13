‘BULL’S SIBUSISO DLAMINI CHASED AWAY FROM CAMP

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders management has instituted investigations against their vice captain Sibusiso Dlamini for serious misconduct.



As a result, the defender was sent back from camp, after arriving late ahead of last Sunday’s Ingwenyama Cup first round clash against First Division basement outfit Ludzeludze Brothers.

The decision to exclude the player from match day squad was communicated to the technical team headed by Terisai Changara on the eve of the match, leaving the strategist with just three players on the substitutes bench; namely Sidumo Vilakati, Tito Jele and Sibusiso Tfwala.



Insiders at the ‘Black Bull’ termed Sibusiso’s behaviour as ‘progressive misconduct’ and if investigations warrant a disciplinary action, a decision will be made. Though sidelined from the match day team, Sibusiso has been told to continue reporting for training.

“Yes he was sent back following inappropriate conduct after consultations with the Management Committee and manager pending investigations,” confirmed General Manager David Litchfield when reached yesterday.



“The next step on him will be established after the investigations and everything will remain confidential between player and employee. In the meantime, the player has been told to continue training with the team as usual,” Litchfield said.

When reached, the former Midas Mbabane City man confirmed being sent back from camp on Saturday but wondered why so because he was in the company of another player in their late coming stunt. Sibusiso also alleges two other players were not in camp but was coy in revealing names and wondered why he was the prime target.



“Let us not make things personal here. What baffle is that I was never cautioned on anything and therefore don’t know what the investigations are about. I love the team and my name mustn’t be tarnished by creating unfounded stories especially because this is a people’s club,” the defender said.