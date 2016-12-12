FIVE-STAR ‘BIRDS’ SOAR INTO LAST 16

Hub........................................ (0) 0

Swallows................................ (3) 5

‘Sikhali’ 12th, 36th, ‘Samba Jive’ 21st, ‘D4D’ 63rd, ‘TT’ 70th



LOBAMBA – National First Division side Hub Sundowns are the latest casualty of rampant Mbabane Swallows’ onslaught.



Like trying to cross one of the knee-deep Alligator Rivers of Australia, it was the expected outcome for the Manzini Super League champions, who were torn to shreds; succumbing to a 0-5 defeat in the Ingwenyama Cup last 32 grand opening match at a very cold Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday. The wasteful visitors’ tally could have easily been doubled if it were not for young goalkeeper Ndumiso Dlamini’s nimbleness.



Brace hero Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, winger Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko, midfielder Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu and skipper Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze, were on target to ensure their team’s title defence got off to a dream start.

With the hosts jittery at the back, it was a matter of when and not whether the away side would find the back of net.



Usual suspect ‘Sikhali’, who boasts 15 league goals, opened his side’s account, combining with ‘D4D’ in the box to punish the flat-footed opposition’s defence in the 12th minute. ‘Birds’ had literally set up camp at the former Premier League ensemble’s box. It was no surprise when ‘Samba Jive’ deftly doubled the advantage after intercepting a long Siphamandla Mathenjwa cross in the box nine minutes later.



It was still all Swallows after the half-hour mark, easily shaking off the Hub defence. From another quick interchange of passes, ‘D4D’ set up ‘Sikhali, who showed composure in the box to give his side a three-goal cushion going into the break. Hub had a disastrous opening period, with no attempt to trouble Swallows and Sihalngu shot-stopper, Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza.



It was only after the introduction of former Moneni Pirates dribbling wizard, Andile ‘Mayambela’ Dlamini, in the second period when Hub started to play with intent; with their three shots on target after the re-start headlined by Sanele Dlamini’s thunderous effort which was wiped out to safety by ‘Nkomishi’ in the 55th minute.



However, Hub’s attack opened a can of worms as Swallows banged hard on their back door. ‘Sikhali’ turned provider as his defence-freezing cross from the left wing was connected by ‘D4D’, who nodded home the fourth just after the hour-mark. Despite an improved display towards the end, the Manzini-based outfit’s defence still stuttered in the box and were deservedly punished by an unmarked ‘TT’ who blasted the ball past a forest of legs to steer his team to the last 16 when the game was 70 minutes old, joining the rest of the top-tier teams and National First Division’s top four of Matsapha, Vovovo, Malanti Chiefs and Madlenya. The sound of top referee, Mbongiseni Fakudze’s final whistle also saw Swallows’ unbeaten run in all competitions stretching to 18 matches.